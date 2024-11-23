Anushka Sharma cheers on for Virat Kohli making an appearance in Perth Test

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted in the stands at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, lending her support to husband Virat Kohli during the ongoing first Test between India and Australia. Her presence on Day 2 of the match caught the attention of fans, with photos and videos of her cheering quickly making rounds on social media.

The Test match, part of the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has already delivered intense cricketing action. After a dramatic opening day where 17 wickets fell, Australia were bowled out for just 104 runs on Saturday. Jasprit Bumrah led India’s bowling effort, securing his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and giving India a significant advantage.

Anushka’s appearance in the stadium added a personal touch to the high-stakes game. Fans and commentators alike speculated about the potential impact of her support on Virat Kohli’s performance, especially if the situation leads to the Indian batsman taking the field soon. Kohli, known for his focus and determination, will likely look to capitalize on the opportunity to make a mark in this low-scoring contest.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener has already captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, with its unpredictable turns and intense competition. Anushka’s support for Kohli not only highlights their bond but also reflects how moments off the field can resonate with fans and bring an added layer of interest to the game.

As the Test progresses, all eyes will be on Kohli’s performance, especially with his wife cheering from the stands, adding an emotional element to an already gripping contest.