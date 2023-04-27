ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Shetty drops insights from Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, check out

Anushka Shetty shares insights from Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, check out video below.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Apr,2023 06:45:04
The Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty took to her active Instagram handle to share an exclusive glimpse of her upcoming Miss Shetty, Mr Polishetty. The video left her fans enticed, as Shetty looks all dreamy and gorgeous in the video. Scroll down beneath to check on the beautiful video.

Anushka and Naveen Polishetty are all set to share screen space for the first time in a romantic comedy. The movie, which marks the colossal directorial debut of Mahesh Babu P, has been titled as “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” and is being produced by UV Creations. The production house recently unveiled a new poster featuring the lead pair, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the chemistry between the two.

In the video, we can see Anushka Shetty in her adoring mood. She is seen playing with butterflies and lost in thoughts. The video, exudes Anushka’s charm and beauty within, leaving fans all wowed with her grace and looks.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “Anvitha Ravali Shetty saying “Preminchey Samayam ledey” so #Vaddurababu 😂😍 Like u all we too are excited for #MissShettyMrPolishetty”

Fans Reaction

Fans couldn’t hold back their emotions after taking note of the exclusive video. One wrote, “Good evening looking so cute 🥰💕 so sweet and so beautiful My sweet sweety my cutie is world most beautiful lady super cute and so lovely looking very cute 🥰 in this film and God made you world most beautiful and most cutest lady in this world God bless you my lovely lady love you so much my prayers always with you for you All the best God bless”, another wrote, “Dream girl”, a third user wrote, “You are the queen of the world and my inspiration.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

