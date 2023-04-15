Anushka Shetty is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the South regional entertainment industry. The thing with Anushka Shetty is that despite having never worked in a single Hindi project till date, she enjoys success at a Pan-India level and that’s why, her fans love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally. Whenever we talk about Anushka Shetty ladies and gentlemen, the first and most important project that we all can think of has to be Baahubali. She was simply sensational in the project and well, no wonder, her fans have showered her with all sorts of love and affection in the same. Although she’s very active in movies, she’s not very active on social media.

Check out this special throwback video of Anushka Shetty that you all will love:

We all know quite well for a fact that Anushka Shetty isn’t very active on Instagram. Well, that’s why, when she doesn’t share any content from her end, her old videos become all the way more important. It’s not daily that she gives her fans a sneak-peek into her personal life. However, one person about whom Anushka Shetty doesn’t mind the world knowing about is her cute and adorable pet dog. Once, quite some time back, Anushka Shetty has shared a adorable reel video of herself with her cute pet and well, the internet melted truly that very moment. Well, in case you missed admiring it earlier, do you want to check it now? See below folks –

