Anushka Shetty gives a promising showcase in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser, watch

Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty’s upcoming film Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty teaser gets unveiled, check out

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming cinematic masterpiece “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” starring the charismatic duo of Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty has been nothing short of spectacular. Enthusiastic viewers have been fervently seeking any scrap of information related to this cinematic gem. However, to the astonishment of all, the production team has unveiled a sneak peek into the film’s essence with a tantalizing teaser on April 29th, which has already generated an uproar of excitement throughout various social media platforms.

The Teaser

The recently released teaser of the highly anticipated film, “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty,” commences with a captivating introduction of Anushka’s character, portrayed as a pragmatic and rational chef with a firm disbelief in the fantastical and magical elements of life. Her character is supported by a loving family, contrasting sharply with Naveen Polishetty’s comedic character, Siddhu Polishetty, who is depicted as a vivacious and jovial stand-up comedian. The teaser offers a tantalizing glimpse into the romantic comedy, portraying the comical circumstances that bring Anushka and Naveen together.

With ample doses of humor and heartfelt romance, the teaser has already captivated the audience. The remarkable on-screen chemistry between Anushka and Naveen has garnered widespread praise from viewers, contributing to the widespread buzz surrounding the film. The teaser also offers glimpses of senior actors such as Jayasudha and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles, lending further weight to the film’s allure.

Anushka Shetty’s note

Sharing the teaser on her active Instagram handle, Anushka wrote, “Laughter is a key to open Love treasure❤️ Can’t wait to see you all on Big Screen 🤗”

Here take a look-

Let us know your thoughts on the above teaser in the comments below-