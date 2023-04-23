ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Apr,2023 11:50:05
Anushka Shetty, one of the leading actresses from the Tollywood industry, doesn’t fail to astound us with her fashion and looks. Whether on or off the screen, the actress has always been a beauty with her style files. And here’s this one time, when she stunned us all with her casual minimal look, like a queen.

Here’s when Anushka Shetty shared a candid moment on her Instagram handle, caught up all lost in thoughts. She can be seen looking around the landscapes with a smile on her face. Her casual style looked on point. She can be seen wearing a beautiful checkered shirt that she teamed with short wavy hair and minimal makeup.

Check out-

Anushka Shetty is lost in thoughts, read 800262

Anushka Shetty Work Front

Anushka Shetty’s most notable role was in the Baahubali movie franchise, where she played the character of Devasena, the wife of Amarendra Baahubali. The film’s success made her a popular name across the country and opened up more opportunities for her in the film industry.

Baahubali

Baahubali is a two-part Indian epic movie directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The film featured a stunning cast, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah in lead roles. The first part of the movie, titled Baahubali: The Beginning, was released in 2015, while the second part, titled Baahubali: The Conclusion, was released in 2017.

The movie paves the story of two brothers, Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, who are competing for the throne of the kingdom of Mahishmati. The story is set in a fictional ancient Indian kingdom and features breathtaking visuals, grand sets, and epic battle sequences.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

