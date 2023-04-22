Anushka Shetty is 'paw-struck' for life

Check out this cute and super adorable avatar of Anushka Shetty cuddling with her pet dog

Anushka Shetty is one of the most charming and talented actresses in the South regional entertainment industry. The actress has grown tremendously in her entire career till date and well, slowly and steadily, she’s achieved humongous stuff already and how. The Baahubali actress certainly knows how to capture the minds and attention of the audience the right way and well, we truly love it and how. Despite having never been a part of a single Pan-India Hindi project till date, Anushka Shetty has managed to influence all individuals the right way and how. Her vogue game and oomph quotient know no limits and well, that’s why, we are certainly very well aware of all her abilities as a performing artiste.

Check out Anushka Shetty loves her pet dog and showers it with love:

When it comes to being a dog lover, Anushka Shetty has always made it clear as to how much she loves her pet dog. She never really misses out on a single opportunity to shower love and affection on her cute pet dog and well, we love it. That’s why, for all the let’s and dog lovers out there, we have compiled for your all Anushka Shetty and all her cute and adorable moments with her pet dog. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love once again? See below folks –

Work Front:

Anushka Shetty has earlier impressed us all in many movies like Baahubali, Baahubali 2, Billa, and many others. Which among these is your favourite folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com