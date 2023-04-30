Anushka Shetty is the dream girl in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser, watch

Anushka Shetty shines in the teaser for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, check out below

Anushka Shetty, has paired up with the young and gifted actor, Naveen Polishetty, for their latest movie titled “Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty.” The film, directed and written by Mahesh Babu P, has already created a buzz among movie enthusiasts. The release of the first single from the movie received a positive response, and today, the teaser was launched, living up to the hype.

Anushka Shetty became popular with her work in the movie Baahubali. The movie featured Prabhas in the male lead.

Anushka Shetty shares poster for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a set of three posters in three different languages, announcing the release time of the teaser.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Verified

The teaser of #MissShettyMrPolishetty is about to be served hot at 6 PM…

Stay tuned! 🤩

#MSMPTeaser”

The Teaser

The teaser introduces Anushka as a chef and Naveen as a stand-up comedian. It revolves around the comic situations that arise when a chef, who has vowed to never marry, meets a humorous comedian. Naveen’s quick wit and comedic timing are on full display in the teaser.

The teaser is packed with hilarious dialogues and promises to be a fun-filled ride for the audience. Anushka looks stunning as always, and her scenes with Naveen are highly entertaining in the teaser. The background score by Madan adds to the teaser’s overall impact. The film is banked by Vamsi and Pramod under UV Creations and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam soon.