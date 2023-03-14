The Mangalore-born diva Anushka Shetty, affectionately known as the “Lady Superstar” of Telugu cinema, can carry the entire movie on her shoulders, and one of her signature abilities is to draw a colossal audience into the theatre without the help of a bankable male lead. She has often shown her mettle in a variety of genres, including romantic comedies, suspense thrillers, and period dramas, giving strong performances while yet radiating a striking allure.

Anushka has had a remarkable 15-year career, appearing in ground-breaking movies like Baahubali, Arundhati, Vedam, and Rudhramadevi. She has also played some memorable roles. Check out some of her strong performances on the big screen on this memorable occasion.

In the movie “Arundhati” Jejamma (2009)

Arundhati was arguably the first female-focused movie to make a lasting impression on Telugu viewers throughout time. Anushka Shetty, Sonu Sood, and Sayaji Shinde’s captivating performances in the fantasy-thriller directed by the late Kodi Ramakrishna were met with a rousing reception at the box office and glowing reviews. In both of her performances as Arundhati and Jejamma, the gifted actress stole every scene. For this 39-year-old actress in South cinema, there has been no turning back since Arundhati.

In the movie “Rudhramadevi,” Rani Rudrama Devi (2015)

Rudramadevi, directed by Gunasekhar, was released in 2015 with a hefty budget of Rs 80 crore and stars Anushka Shetty as Rani Rudrama Devi, the underappreciated warrior queen of the Kakatiya dynasty. Launched in the midst of high expectations, the historical drama in 3D format was well received by Telugu audiences thanks to its grandiose plot, captivating narration, battlefield sequences, Ilaiyaraaja’s BGM, and the supporting ensemble that includes Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati.

In Baahubali: The Beginning, Devasena (2017)

Anushka was shown in the first Baahubali movie as an elderly woman who was also a prisoner, while the sequel showed her as the warrior queen Devasena. She received widespread acclaim and widespread recognition in India for her outstanding performances in both roles. Even though Karan Johar offered her a role in a Bollywood movie, the modest actress declined it, much to the astonishment of many. The SS Rajamouli-directed film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Tamannaah garnered acclaim from critics and enjoyed remarkable box office success in both of its editions.

Bhaagamathie (2018)

Everyone was taken aback by Bhaagamathie’s captivating plot, thrilling moments, and excellent lead acting. The horror-thriller, which starred Anushka Shetty in the lead role, was a huge hit in the Telugu-speaking countries, making Anushka the second Indian actress after Sridevi to earn a $1 million picture at the US box office. Chanchala Reddy, a female IAS officer who is locked up in a haunted home, is the main character of Bhaagamathie. When she becomes possessed by a spirit, things begin to turn out differently than intended. Anushka’s character is being reprised by outstanding actress Bhumi Pednekar in the Hindi version of the movie, which will be called “Durgavati.”