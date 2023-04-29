Anushka Shetty shares major update about next project 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty', check ASAP

Check out the major update that Anushka Shetty has shared from her end

Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, she’s truly earned her share of success and fame like a true pro. From being an iconic personality in just the South regional entertainment industry to eventually becoming a force to reckon with in the Pan-India space, Anushka Shetty has truly come a long way forward in her career. Today, she’s reached stage of fandom and popularity where even if she doesn’t be a part of Pan-India projects, it won’t affect her fan following and love among the masses by even an iota.

Check out the latest update that Anushka Shetty has shared from her end:

The thing with Anushka Shetty is that as a performing artiste, she is not very active on social media. However, when she does share an update from her end, that certainly means that there’s something productive and interesting coming from her end. Well, after a long hiatus, Anushka Shetty has shared a major update about her upcoming movie called Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’. The teaser of the film is set to drop soon and the big update is indeed making everyone super happy. See below folks –

