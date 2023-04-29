ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Shetty shares major update about next project 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty', check ASAP

Check out the major update that Anushka Shetty has shared from her end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 Apr,2023 10:46:51
Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva started her career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, she’s truly earned her share of success and fame like a true pro. From being an iconic personality in just the South regional entertainment industry to eventually becoming a force to reckon with in the Pan-India space, Anushka Shetty has truly come a long way forward in her career. Today, she’s reached stage of fandom and popularity where even if she doesn’t be a part of Pan-India projects, it won’t affect her fan following and love among the masses by even an iota.

Check out the latest update that Anushka Shetty has shared from her end:

The thing with Anushka Shetty is that as a performing artiste, she is not very active on social media. However, when she does share an update from her end, that certainly means that there’s something productive and interesting coming from her end. Well, after a long hiatus, Anushka Shetty has shared a major update about her upcoming movie called Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty’. The teaser of the film is set to drop soon and the big update is indeed making everyone super happy. See below folks –

Anushka Shetty shares major update about next project 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty', check ASAP 802482

Anushka Shetty shares major update about next project 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty', check ASAP 802483

Anushka Shetty shares major update about next project 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty', check ASAP 802484

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you all rate this amazing update by Anushka Shetty? How excited are you all for the movie? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

