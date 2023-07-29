Anushka Shetty starrer Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty gets postponed due to post-production delays

The much-awaited movie “Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty,” starring Anushka and Naveen Polishetty, was originally scheduled to hit the screens on August 4th. However, as the release date approached, fans noticed the absence of promotional activities, hinting at a possible postponement. And now, the makers have officially confirmed the delay.

In an official statement, the team revealed that the postponement was due to delays in post-production works, as mentioned in 123 Telugu. While disappointed fans await the new release date, the makers promised to inform them soon, along with the trailer release date.

In “Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty,” Anushka plays the role of a chef, while Naveen takes on the character of a standup comedian, promising a delightful rom-com experience. The film is written and directed by Mahesh Babu P and is backed by Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations. The tunes for the movie are being composed by Madan. South Indian audiences can look forward to the film’s release in their respective languages.

As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await updates on the new release date and are excited to see Anushka and Naveen’s chemistry on the silver screen in this promising rom-com.

Anushka Shetty’s previous work

Her earlier films, such as “Vikramarkudu,” “Vedam,” and “Rudhramadevi,” showcased her ability to portray diverse characters with conviction and depth. Anushka’s dedication to her craft and her captivating screen presence have earned her numerous accolades and a massive fan following.

With each project, Anushka Shetty continues to raise the bar and impress both critics and viewers alike. Her performances in these earlier films have grabbed her status as one of the finest actresses in the industry, and fans eagerly await to see her mesmerizing presence on the silver screen in every new project she takes on.

