Anushka Shetty talks about 'vulnerability' and 'connection', read

The time Anushka Shetty talked about life and vulnerability, read below to know what she is talking about

Anushka Shetty is one of the leading actresses. Known popularly both in south and Tollywood, the actress has come a long way. Owing to her amazing work on the screen, the actress became widely venerated amongst the Indians. She also owns a huge fan following on Instagram too. She often shares candid moments with her family and friends. She also keeps her fans updated with insights from her upcoming films and more.

However, here’s that one time when Shetty spoke about life and vulnerability in the latest post, check out-

Anushka Shetty’s Post

Anushka Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a long note about life and vulnerability and how one should not be afraid to speak out about how they feel. She wrote, “Please, just let love in. Tell people how you feel, and do not worry about being too much. Be too much. Care too much. Let people show up for you. Let people remind you that there is goodness in this world. Be vulnerable, do not be afraid of what you feel. Try to find the beauty in each breakdown, try to move forward and let go; try to learn and believe in new beginnings despite what you have been through. Kiss the faces of your friends, hug their broken pieces back together, laugh loudly & hope loudly and live loudly and be gentle with yourself, be gentle with your healing. Connect, connect, connect – with every ounce of who you are, with every inch of your patchwork heart. Connect with the people who make you feel deeply. Connect with the moments that bring tears to your eyes. Connect with the things that make your hands shake, embrace the things that make you aware of just how lucky you are to be alive. Please, just connect – because beautiful things are vanishing each & every day. Don’t let your heart become one of them.”

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Connect…Connect….Connect…with every ounce of who you are with because beautiful things are vanishing each & every day…..!!!”

Here take a look-

Baahubali

The Indian film franchise, Baahubali, has gained immense popularity over the years. The series, consisting of two films – Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), was directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starred a talented ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, and Ramya Krishnan.

Baahubali is widely known for its impressive grandeur, breathtaking visual effects, and thrilling action sequences. The films revolve around the kingdom of Mahishmati and the challenges faced by its people, primarily the rightful heir to the throne, Baahubali. The first instalment depicts his journey to becoming a hero and discovering his true identity, while the second movie showcases his fierce battle against his malevolent uncle, Bhallaladeva, to reclaim his rightful place as the king of Mahishmati.