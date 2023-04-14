Anushka Shetty, the Baahubali actress has come a long way. The diva holds a stunning sense of fashion and has never played dull with her looks. Especially when it comes to traditional wears. The actress, on several occasions and events, has shown her style and grandeur in ethnic look books. And here’s when, the diva gave off nothing but goals in her ethnic wears.

Anushka Shetty in black saree

Here’s when Anushka Shetty adored a stylish black embellished saree. She graced a fashion show in the designer six yards. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair with stunning gold accessories. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. Smiling to the photographers, the actress prompted nothing but grace.

Gorgeous in pink

Here’s when Anushka Shetty looked absolutely magical in her peach pink embellished salwar suit. She teamed it off with her long wavy hair. However, the south beauty ditched her makeup to round it off. Her flawless glowing skin looked perfect, while she amped it up with a small black bindi. For accessories, she paired it up with chic golden bangles.

Black Again

Here’s when the actress spotted at an event. She was there as a guest. The actress looked stunning in her organza black embellished salwar suit. She kept her makeup minimal with a touch pink blush on her cheeks. She left her long luscious hair open, and picked up on the traditional nuance with a small black bindi.

Which one of the above do you think looks the best on Anushka Shetty? Let us know in the comments below.