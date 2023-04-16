The timeless elegance of saree style endures. Among the celebrities who embrace this style with grace and sophistication is Anushka Shetty. The renowned South Indian film actress, famous for her roles in movies like Bahubali and Om Namo Venkatesaya, has a discerning eye when it comes to selecting sarees. She tends to favor more traditional ethnic looks, often seen wearing opulent woven ensembles complemented by gold jewelry and floral adornments in her hair. In this article, we will explore some of her most stunning saree fashion looks.

Here’s when Anushka Shetty stunned in a beautiful bright green embroidered saree. She completed the look with her braided hairstyle. Her makeup looked perfect as she decked it up with minimal makeover, and stylish set of accessories.

Here’s when the actress shared a candid moment with superstar Rajinikanth. The actress looked stunning in her black embellished saree. She completed the look with her sleek straight hair. Her makeup was kept minimal. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Wishing our SuperStar #Rajinikanth sir a very Happy Birthday 💐😀 Sharing Screen Space with you is a great Gift any actor or actress can get,I am very much Blessed,Thanks a lot Sir🙏🏻Best wishes to u always with Good Health & Happiness ❤️”

Here’s when Anushka stunned us all with her pretty look in a red Kancheepuram saree. She completed the look with kohled eyes, nude lips with a pink tint and rounded it off with her long braided hairstyle. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Wearing red Kancheepuram saree by @shravankummar of Krishnadevaraya era ❤️💕 It was a beautiful wedding , best wishes to Karthikeya and Pooja, togetherness and love always forever”