Anushka Shetty's special shoutout for team 'Ustaad'

Anushka Shetty isn't someone who posts content on social media very frequently. However, when she does, she always ensures from her end that she does her best in that department. Let's check out what's in store from her end now

Anushka Shetty is one of the most respected and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The gorgeous actress started her professional career many years back in the South regional entertainment industry and well, she’s truly earned her share of success and fame like a true artiste. From being an iconic personality in just the South regional entertainment industry to eventually becoming a force to reckon with in the Pan-India space, Anushka Shetty has truly come a long way forward in her career. Today, she’s reached stage of fandom and popularity where even if she doesn’t be a part of Pan-India projects, it won’t affect her fandom among the masses by even an iota.

Check out the latest update that Anushka Shetty has shared from her end:

The thing with Anushka Shetty is that as a performing artiste, she is not very active on social media. However, when she does share an update from her end, that certainly means that there’s something productive and interesting coming from her end. Well, after a long hiatus, Anushka Shetty has shared a major update where she’s given a special shoutout to an upcoming film. In her caption, she wrote,

The very first glimpse of #Ustaad had me feel like it’s a journey we all carry in our hearts , In our life’s in our own ways … team Ustaad the producers , director, music director , cinematographer every single actor and crew member wish u all the very very best ..

Simha everything u do is done with so much honesty and love … always super proud and I’m sure as team you all have come out with something heartwarming happy to be releasing this beautiful melody #Roju from #Ustaad…All the very best.

