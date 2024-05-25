Arjun Kapoor Applauds Anasuya Gupta To Win The Best Actress Award At Cannes Says, “This Deserves to be…”

Anasuya Sengupta became the first Indian to receive the Best Actress award at the Un Certain Regard segment of the Cannes Film Festival. She earned the award for her performance in Bulgarian filmmaker Constantin Bojanov’s film “Shameless.” Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram story to express his gratitude to Anasuya Sengupta for winning the best actress award. Take a look at the story below-

Arjun Kapoor’s Appreciation Post For Anasuya Sengupta Appearance-

Taking to his Instagram post, the actor posted an appreciation post for Anasuya Sengupta. He shared a picture of Anasuya Sengupta as she flaunts her big smile for the camera. The post titles with, “Anasuya Sengupta creates history, becomes first Indian to win Best Actress at Cannes.”

By sharing the post, the actor captioned, “This deserves to be celebrated along with the film!!!” And tagged Anasuya Sengupta with hand clapping stickers.

About Shameless Movie-

The Shameless is a 2024 Indian film directed and written by Konstantin Bojanov. Renuka aka Anasuya Sengupta escapes from a brothel in Delhi after killing a police officer. She starts a romance with Devika, a 17-year-old prostitute, after seeking refuge in a prostitute community.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.