B-town celebs spotted in style! Ft. Divya Khosla Kumar, Mouni Roy & Shraddha Kapoor [Photos]

From Divya Khosla Kumar's coordinated blue ensemble to Shraddha Kapoor's casual chic look, and the striking appearance of the renowned couple, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, at the airport, the city of Mumbai remained captivated by the allure of their fashion choices.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Oct,2023 23:40:20
  • Highlights:
  • Divya Khosla Kumar wowed in a coordinated blue outfit with stylish shades.
  • Shraddha Kapoor showcased casual chic with a pink shirt and denim.
  • Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar flaunted couple’s style at the airport.

The bustling streets of Mumbai recently bore witness to the glamorous presence of some of Bollywood’s most notable celebrities, as they showcased their impeccable fashion sense. In this formal news update, we highlight the latest style statements made by these esteemed individuals, each exuding their unique charm and sartorial sophistication. From Divya Khosla Kumar’s coordinated blue ensemble to Shraddha Kapoor’s casual chic look, and the striking appearance of the renowned couple, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, at the airport, the city of Mumbai remained captivated by the allure of their fashion choices.

Divya Khosla Kumar Rocks a Stylish Blue Co-ord Set

Bollywood filmmaker and actress, Divya Khosla Kumar, made heads turn with her impeccable style as she stepped out in Mumbai. The “Yaariyan” director was spotted donning a chic blue co-ord set, exuding elegance and sophistication. Her ensemble consisted of a corseted blue top paired with matching blue trousers, creating a coordinated and fashionable look. Completing her ensemble with finesse, she sported a sleek ponytail and accessorized with trendy black round shades, adding a touch of glamour to her overall appearance.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Casual Chic Look in Mumbai

Bollywood sensation Shraddha Kapoor showcased her effortless style in the bustling streets of Mumbai. The actress opted for a laid-back yet stylish outfit, donning a beautiful pink baggy shirt that she effortlessly paired with classic denim pants. Embracing a minimalistic look, Shraddha opted for no makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. With her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, she confidently strolled through the city, capturing attention with her simple yet captivating aura.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar: A Stylish Couple at the Airport

The airport witnessed a double dose of style as the glamorous couple, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, made a stunning appearance together. Mouni Roy, known for her fashion-forward choices, effortlessly combined comfort and style. She wore a high-necked brown crop top paired with chic white joggers, exuding a sporty yet fashionable vibe. Adding a pop of color to her ensemble, she topped it off with a vibrant yellow blazer, elevating her airport look to a whole new level. Suraj Nambiar, on the other hand, looked dashing in his casual attire, perfectly complementing Mouni’s fashion sensibilities. Together, they radiated style and togetherness as they jet-setted to their next destination.

