Be Patakha This Wedding Season Like Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani & Kriti Sanon In Designer Lehengas

A wedding is incomplete without the glamour of the outfit. From zaveri work to chikankari embroidery, different types of traditional looks can be your choice for the day. However, if you wish to be the ‘Patakha’ of the function, take cues from Bollywood divas Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, and Kriti Sanon.

Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3 actress shows her simplicity yet attractive glam in this lehenga. The simple blouse with beautiful golden work looks beautiful. Also, you don’t need to opt for a necklace. Meanwhile, the floral printed skirt with gold lace and embellishments look beautiful, and matching a dupatta with the heavy work border gives her a Patakha vibe.

Kiara Advani

Be the light of the night like Kiara Advani in this velvet lehenga. The outfit includes a mustard yellow low-neckline blouse accentuating her jaw-dropping bust. The beautiful plain lehenga looks sparkling with the multi-color broad border. With a masterpiece necklace, she makes heads turn at the wedding.

Kriti Sanon

Be the one whom everyone follows in the traditional glam like Kriti Sanon. The actress goes bold in a backless blouse, which makes everyone follow you. Pairs with heavily embellished blue lehenga skirts look nothing short of a queen. With the statement accessories, she looks like the Patakha of the night.

Whose Patakha lehenga look do you like? Drop your choice in the comments box.