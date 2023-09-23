Movies | Celebrities

Be The Star Of The Night In Black Saree With Statement Blouse Design: Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, And Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra flaunt their beauty with the stunning black saree with a statement blouse design

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Sep,2023 23:40:43
Be The Star Of The Night In Black Saree With Statement Blouse Design: Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, And Priyanka Chopra 854880

When it comes to fashion, the saree never fails to be in the first spot. And the elegance of the saree increases in black hue. And if you wish to rule hearts and be the star of the night, we have got you covered. Take cues from Bollywood divas Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra.

Aishwarya Rai In Black Saree

The stunning black saree with silver border embroidery is a perfect go-to drape for any event. With the unique blouse design, it looks like a show-stealer. And our beloved Aishwarya Rai aces her fashion moment in this black saree with a sleeveless blouse design. The diamond stud earrings give her sparkling glam. She looks like the star of the night with minimalistic makeup, bold red lips, and a silver handbag.

Be The Star Of The Night In Black Saree With Statement Blouse Design: Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, And Priyanka Chopra 854879

Be The Star Of The Night In Black Saree With Statement Blouse Design: Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, And Priyanka Chopra 854875

Anushka Sharma In Black Saree

This aesthetic black cotton saree with gold work looks stunning. The minimal glam can be your comfort style in the elegance of a six-yard saree. Anushka Sharma makes a case for her elegant style in the black saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. The gold jhumkas, smokey eyes, and sleek gajra bun make her the star in the minimalistic glam.

Be The Star Of The Night In Black Saree With Statement Blouse Design: Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, And Priyanka Chopra 854878

Priyanka Chopra In Black Saree

The see-through black saree with gold border and unique blouse design is a perfect choice to be the center of attraction. And our desi girl knows how to ace her style in the traditional avatar. She pairs the black saree with a netted embroidered blouse. With the statement diamond earrings and her bold makeup, the diva looks a star of the night.

Be The Star Of The Night In Black Saree With Statement Blouse Design: Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, And Priyanka Chopra 854876

Be The Star Of The Night In Black Saree With Statement Blouse Design: Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, And Priyanka Chopra 854877

Whose black saree look do you like? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Amidst Farm Fun Time With Daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra Wishes Parineeti Chopra To Be Happy On Her Big-day 854648
Amidst Farm Fun Time With Daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra Wishes Parineeti Chopra To Be Happy On Her Big-day
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif articulate royalty with statement blouse sleeve designs 854441
Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif articulate royalty with statement blouse sleeve designs
3 Party Wears For Women: Dresses that you can carry to rule like Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria 854303
3 Party Wears For Women: Dresses that you can carry to rule like Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria
Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor: Divine beauties in designer sarees [Photos] 854064
Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor: Divine beauties in designer sarees [Photos]
Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma 854105
Rule in your bold sarees with simple blouse designs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma
Women X Jumpsuits: Style it like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor 853750
Women X Jumpsuits: Style it like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor

Latest Stories

Reem Shaikh, Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur’s blouse back designs shall sort your saree glam 854911
Reem Shaikh, Anushka Sen and Avneet Kaur’s blouse back designs shall sort your saree glam
Tara Sutaria With Sister Pia Sutaria Slay Their Ramp Walk In Bridal Lehenga With Necklace Set, Watch 854709
Tara Sutaria With Sister Pia Sutaria Slay Their Ramp Walk In Bridal Lehenga With Necklace Set, Watch
Wedding Dress Code For Men: Cues from Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Shabir Ahluwalia 854869
Wedding Dress Code For Men: Cues from Harshad Chopda, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Shabir Ahluwalia
Learn traditional aesthetics in modern lehenga choli designs from Divyanka Tripathi and Krystle Dsouza [Photos] 854683
Learn traditional aesthetics in modern lehenga choli designs from Divyanka Tripathi and Krystle Dsouza [Photos]
Malaika Arora Looks Fairytale Princess In Timeless Black-White Gown With Green Diamond Earrings 854657
Malaika Arora Looks Fairytale Princess In Timeless Black-White Gown With Green Diamond Earrings
Kurtis for women- Style to seize from Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta’s closet 854946
Kurtis for women- Style to seize from Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta’s closet
Read Latest News