Be The Star Of The Night In Black Saree With Statement Blouse Design: Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, And Priyanka Chopra

When it comes to fashion, the saree never fails to be in the first spot. And the elegance of the saree increases in black hue. And if you wish to rule hearts and be the star of the night, we have got you covered. Take cues from Bollywood divas Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra.

Aishwarya Rai In Black Saree

The stunning black saree with silver border embroidery is a perfect go-to drape for any event. With the unique blouse design, it looks like a show-stealer. And our beloved Aishwarya Rai aces her fashion moment in this black saree with a sleeveless blouse design. The diamond stud earrings give her sparkling glam. She looks like the star of the night with minimalistic makeup, bold red lips, and a silver handbag.

Anushka Sharma In Black Saree

This aesthetic black cotton saree with gold work looks stunning. The minimal glam can be your comfort style in the elegance of a six-yard saree. Anushka Sharma makes a case for her elegant style in the black saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. The gold jhumkas, smokey eyes, and sleek gajra bun make her the star in the minimalistic glam.

Priyanka Chopra In Black Saree

The see-through black saree with gold border and unique blouse design is a perfect choice to be the center of attraction. And our desi girl knows how to ace her style in the traditional avatar. She pairs the black saree with a netted embroidered blouse. With the statement diamond earrings and her bold makeup, the diva looks a star of the night.

Whose black saree look do you like? Let us know in the comments box.