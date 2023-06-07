Bear Grylls to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli for his next trip

Bear Grylls, widely recognized for his popular show “Man Vs. Wild,” has been a frequent visitor to India throughout the years. In a recent appearance on “War Zone: Bear Grylls Meets President Zelenskyy,” Grylls openly expressed his deep connection with India, stating that the country holds a special place in his heart.

Owing to that, he is now all set to collaborate with the two most popular Indian celebs as of now, Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra for his next venture.

Bear Grylls is all set to collaborate with Peecee and Virat Kohli

Bear Grylls is currently in talks with Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli as per reports. The popular television personality is going to collaborate with the two in his next adventurous venture.

Talking about it, Bear Grylls has said, “I am keeping my fingers crossed,” and added, “A lot is happening. We are working on the plan right now. We have not confirmed anything yet, but things are moving in the right direction.”

He further added, “Priyanka is the number one (celebrity) for our next show along with Virat Kohli. Both of them are such inspirational figures, who are loved around the world. So, getting to hear their stories and getting to know their journey and their life would be such a privilege for me and everyone.” As quoted by India Today.

Bear Grylls’ venture in India

Grylls has also embarked on thrilling expeditions, earlier alongside Indian celebrities, amplifying the excitement for viewers. One such venture was the reality series “Into The Wild with Bear Grylls,” where he embarked on a thrilling journey with the talented actor Vicky Kaushal. Notably, Grylls has also collaborated with notable figures such as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further adding to his impressive repertoire of encounters with Indian personalities.