BFF Day Out! Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff & Mouni Roy go candid, fans go gaga [Viral Photos]

Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff, Mouni Roy, and Nargis Fakhri recently graced the vibrant city of Qatar. Their mission? To witness the adrenaline-pumping spectacle of F1 2023

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Oct,2023 17:00:04
  • Highlights:
  • The camaraderie between Disha, Krishna, and Mouni was nothing short of infectious.

In a glamorous rendezvous that sent fans into a frenzy, Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff, Mouni Roy, and Nargis Fakhri recently graced the vibrant city of Qatar. Their mission? To witness the adrenaline-pumping spectacle of F1 2023. As the engines roared and the cars whizzed by, the quartet of Bollywood beauties ensured that their presence added an extra layer of star-studded excitement to the event.

In a video captured by none other than the ever-charming Disha Patani, we got an inside look at the girls’ day out in full swing. The camaraderie between Disha, Krishna, and Mouni was nothing short of infectious. As they laughed, cheered, and shared memorable moments, it was evident that they were relishing every second of their time together.

What made this BFF day out even more spectacular was the fact that they looked absolutely stunning in their stylish ensembles. Each one of them brought their unique fashion flair to the table, setting some serious ladies’ day out goals. From elegant dresses to chic accessories, they effortlessly showcased their fashion prowess and added a touch of glamour to the F1 extravaganza.

Check out the pictures here:

BFF Day Out! Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff & Mouni Roy go candid, fans go gaga [Viral Photos] 859810

BFF Day Out! Disha Patani, Krishna Shroff & Mouni Roy go candid, fans go gaga [Viral Photos] 859811

All about Formula One

But let’s not forget that the excitement surrounding the Formula One Grand Prix making its debut in Qatar was not just about the star-studded attendees. The announcement of this high-octane event was a momentous occasion itself. Qatar’s President of Motor and Motorcycle Federation, Abdulrahman Al Mannai, and the CEO of the Formula One Group, Stefano Domenicali, jointly unveiled this thrilling news during a press conference.

This collaboration marked Qatar’s strong commitment to the world of Formula One racing. The vision to have F1 as a showcase for Qatar post the 2022 World Cup was a driving force behind this partnership. It’s a testament to Qatar’s dedication to hosting world-class events and solidifying its place on the global stage.

With Bollywood divas gracing the event and the F1 race itself making its grand debut in Qatar, the city was buzzing with energy and excitement. It’s safe to say that this BFF day out became an unforgettable memory not just for Disha, Krishna, Mouni, and Nargis but also for fans worldwide. As they basked in the thrill of speed and glamour, the 2023 F1 race in Qatar marked a milestone moment in the world of motorsports and entertainment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

