BFFs on Beach! Mouni Roy & Disha Patani turn up sass in bikini sets [Video]

BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani sure know how to steal the spotlight! In a sizzling video that's making waves, these two Bollywood beauties flaunted their beachside sass in style.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Oct,2023 18:35:29
BFFs on Beach! Mouni Roy & Disha Patani turn up sass in bikini sets [Video] 859600
  • Highlights:
  • Mouni Roy and Disha Patani sizzled on the beach in stunning swimwear.
  • Disha rocked a red halter neck bikini with a beach skirt, while Mouni dazzled in a floral bikini.
  • Their confidence and style turned heads on the sandy shores.
  • Minimal makeup and radiant smiles showcased their natural beauty.Learn how to add beachside sass from these Bollywood besties!

When it comes to turning up the heat on the beach, BFFs Mouni Roy and Disha Patani sure know how to steal the spotlight! In a sizzling video that’s making waves, these two Bollywood beauties flaunted their beachside sass in style. It was a seaside rendezvous that left everyone in awe of their stunning looks and confident vibes.

Disha Patani, the epitome of hotness, set the beach ablaze with her choice of swimwear. She rocked a red sheer halter neck bikini that left little to the imagination. But that’s not all – she took it up a notch by adding a trendy wrap-around beach bikini skirt. The result? Pure beachside glamour! With her long wavy locks cascading effortlessly down her back and a fresh-faced, makeup-free look, Disha was the ultimate embodiment of beach chic.

Not to be outdone, Mouni Roy brought her own brand of beach enchantment to the scene. She dazzled in a deep-neck floral bikini set that complemented her striking beauty perfectly. With a pair of sleek black shades perched stylishly on her nose and minimal makeup highlighting her natural charm, Mouni had that classic, timeless allure that’s hard to ignore.

Together, these two besties brought their A-game to the beach, proving that when it comes to turning heads on the sandy shores, they’re an unstoppable force. With their stunning swimsuits, confident strides, and radiant smiles, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani turned the beach into their personal runway, leaving us all in awe of their beachside glamour. Beach bums, take note – this is how you rock a seaside stroll with sass!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

