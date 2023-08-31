Movies | Celebrities

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse

Monalisa recently turned heads with her stunning fashion choice, as she donned a sheer polka dot saree that left everyone in awe. To complement her saree, she wore a sheer halter neck blouse with a deep plunging neckline, making her look nothing less than regal

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
31 Aug,2023 20:00:03
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa recently turned heads with her stunning fashion choice, as she donned a sheer polka dot saree that left everyone in awe. To complement her saree, she wore a sheer halter neck blouse with a deep plunging neckline, making her look nothing less than regal. Monalisa’s fashion sense truly made her appear as a queen.

Her hairdo added to the elegance of her look, featuring sleek and wavy long locks with beautiful golden-brown highlights. It enhanced her overall appearance, adding a touch of glamour. Monalisa’s choice of accessories was equally impressive, as she wore hoop chic earrings that perfectly matched her outfit.

Coming to her makeup, Monalisa knew how to make a statement. Her sleek eyebrows framed her face beautifully, while her metallic smokey eye makeup added a touch of drama to her gaze. The finishing touch was her lovely pink lips, which completed her look with a hint of charm and grace.

Here take a look-

Monalisa shines in and out in Bhojpuri industry

On the work front, Monalisa has been a prominent figure in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. Apart from her acting career, she has also ventured into the world of music videos and television shows. Her captivating presence has earned her a substantial fan following, and she continues to be a sought-after talent in the industry. Monalisa’s journey in the world of entertainment is marked by her versatility and talent, and she remains a favorite among audiences for her remarkable performances on screen.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

