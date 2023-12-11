Bhojpuri actress Monalisa turns sensuous in shimmery black bodycon dress

Movies | Celebrities

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
Monalisa, the Bhojpuri sensation, didn’t just attend the 23rd ITA Awards recently but she owned the red carpet like a true style monarch. Dressed in a glamorous bodycon shimmery mini dress, she transformed the event into a dazzling showcase of fashion finesse. The high neck and boxy bustier of the bodice elevated the look to new heights, proving that Monalisa isn’t just a Bhojpuri star; she’s a fashion force to be reckoned with.

Strutting in Shimmer: A Dance of Light and Style

As Monalisa graced the red carpet, her sleek mid-parted straight hair became the perfect dance partner to the shimmering mini dress. Each step seemed choreographed to a rhythm only she could hear, turning heads and stealing glances. It wasn’t just an entrance; it was a glamorous performance, with Monalisa as the undisputed star of the show.

Monalisa’s makeup game was nothing short of a masterpiece. With bold smokey eyes that could rival the night sky, nude lips that whispered sophistication, and cheeks adorned with bronzer for that extra touch of glam, she showcased a makeup palette that mirrored her versatility. The filled-in eyebrows added the finishing touch, framing her face in a way that commanded attention and applause.

Sharing snapshots from the unforgettable night, Monalisa captioned her post with a simple yet intriguing “About Last Night… At The 23rd #ITA AWARDS.” The ellipsis hinted at an evening filled with stories, laughter, and, undoubtedly, a touch of glamour. It’s not just about the dress; it’s about the experience, and Monalisa knows how to turn a red carpet appearance into a memorable fashion narrative.

