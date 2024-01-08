Bhojpuri Beauties Monalisa And Rani Chatterjee Spread Their Charm In Traditional Red Saree

The love for saree is undying. Whether it is a night party or a Pooja function at home, the elegance and charm of the saree never fails to match up with the vibe. However, the stunning Bhojpuri beauties Monalisa and Rani Chatterjee spread their charm in traditional red sarees.

Monalisa’s Silk Red Saree

Wow, wow, and how! Monalisa looks super classic in this beautiful red silk saree. She pairs her saree with a low-neckline blouse embellished with golden work. The saree features a golden border, which looks attractive. The Nazar actress styles her look with a golden necklace, earrings, and bangles. With the tied bun and decorated with gajra, she looks beautiful. Lastly, her bold black eyes and red lips complete her traditional charm.

Rani Chatterjee Georgette Red Saree

The gorgeous Rani Chatterjee spreads her charm in a different way. The diva dons a heavily embellished red georgette saree. She pairs her look with a contrasting embellished black blouse. The diva styles her look with heavy gold necklaces, earrings and accessories. Her bold eyeliner and kajal accentuate her beautiful eyes. The matte red lips look luscious, and the bold bindi completes her overall traditional glam. Her smile in the red saree makes us fall for her beauty.

