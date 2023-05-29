ADVERTISEMENT
Bhojpuri diva Monalisa sets internet on fire in see-through saree, (bold pics inside)

Monalisa has always been a sensational performing artiste when it comes to burning the swag gwm and oomph quotient with precision nd perfection. Well, it's time to check out some of her photos in see-through sarees

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
29 May,2023 21:45:40
Bhojpuri diva Monalisa is one of the most stylish and sensational divas that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva has been in red hot form in the entertainment space for quite many years and such is her charm and beauty that with every passing year, her vogue game and oomph quotient simply keeps getting bigger and better. From starting off in the regional Bhojpuri industry to eventually making a name for herself in the Hindi TV industry. She’s truly a come long way forward. Her vogue game is always on point and we love it. Whenever she shares new and captivating content on her social media handle, internet loves it and can’t keep calm in the true and genuine sense of the term.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening at Monalisa’s end:

Whenever Monalisa shares new and droolworthy photos, videos and photos on her social media handle, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm in the real sense of the term. All her photos go viral on social media effortlessly and unconditionally and we love it. Well, this time, Monalisa is seen burning hearts of everyone like a queen in her see-through saree avatars and well, we are totally feeling the heat for real. See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and droolworthy, right folks? Aren’t you all in love for real? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

