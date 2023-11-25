Bhumi Pednekar and Jacqueline Fernandez give a retro spin to their designer OOTDs, Check Out

Retro fashion is making a mega comeback, and our favorite Bollywood stars, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar, are turning heads with their stunning looks

Jacqueliene turns Princess in white

Let’s dive into the retro vibes served up by Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently rocked the scene in a mesmerizing white off-shoulder shimmery princess gown. The corseted bodice added a touch of sophistication, and paired with classic retro winged eyes, pink lips, and a sleek diamond necklace, she effortlessly transported us to a bygone era of glamour. Jacqueline’s style game isn’t just on point; it’s a celebration of timeless beauty with a modern twist.

Bhumi Pednekar wooes in black

Switching gears to Bhumi Pednekar, who turned heads in a sultry black pre-draped saree that redefined elegance. The lacework and high slit? Bold choices that pay off. What steals the spotlight? A stunning corseted mesh blouse that screams confidence. Bhumi completes the retro glam look with a pearled neckpiece, a chic hairbun, metallic dewy eyes, and nude lips. Her ensemble isn’t just fashion; it’s a statement – fierce, daring, and unapologetically fabulous.

In a world filled with fashion stories, Jacqueline and Bhumi are the protagonists of a narrative that blends the best of the past and present. So, whether you’re vibing with Jacqueline’s fairytale elegance or channeling Bhumi’s sultry retro glam, remember: fashion is your canvas, and these Bollywood icons are showing you how to paint it with bold strokes. Embrace the magic, and let your style speak volumes!