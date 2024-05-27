Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Picturesque Figure In Black Two-piece, Urfi Javed Says, “Baap re..”

Bhumi Pednekar is creating her own world of fashion with her sartorial choices. Her transformation is incredible and a testament to her dedication to the craft and fitness. With her striking figure, she has made us fall for her. With a great body, the diva never ceases to experiment with a new look and create something unusual. Such is her new look in black two piece which left the bold and risky fashion queen Urfi Javed astonished.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Black Two-piece Outfit Look

Oh-so-wow! How does one effortlessly rock a simple look? That’s the magic of Bhumi. While there are many who can slay their style, Bhumi’s unique charm and spice are unmatched. In her latest photos, she confidently sported a strapless bralette paired with a figure-hugging skirt, accentuating her stunning curves and navel line.

But that’s not all! Bhumi added a touch of sophistication to her look, elevating her appearance to another level. She opted for a sleek, straight hairstyle, bold black eye makeup, radiant cheeks, and glossy cherry lips. Her edgy appearance and daring poses have left many in awe.

The first up is the queen of experimental fashion, Urfi Javed. She couldn’t resist herself, and she wrote, “Baap re (with a heart popping out emoji).” On the other hand, fellow colleague Rakul Preet Singh said, “Fire brigade needed (with a fire emoji).” Her sister Samiksha Pednekar commented, “Too hot to handle.” Other stars like Priyank Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Sukriti Kakar, and others reacted.