Blonde To Bangs: Nora Fatehi Plays With Her Hair

Nora Fatehi is a stunning diva who loves experimenting with her style; check out her unique hairstyles

Number one item girl Nora Fatehi constantly experiments with her fashion. Working in the industry for years, her fashion has evolved. She is among the most awaited stars at any event, show, red-carpet party, etc. In addition, the actress never misses a chance to impress her fans and makes her appearance on point. Not only is her outfit unique, but her hairstyle highlights her appearance. Let’s check out Nora Fatehi’s experimenting hairstyles, from blonde to bangs.

1) Blonde Hairs

Nora Fatehi styled herself in a shimmery jumpsuit paired with black accessories. But the blonde long straight hair instantly grabbed attention. She raised the glamour quotient in these pictures.

2) Simple And Sleek

The Dilbar star donned a black and white designer strapless gown with trail detailing. She emphasized her outfit with a sleek hairstyle and minimalistic makeup. She posed with her bossy vibes throughout the photoshoot.

3) Curls

Curl it up like Nora Fatehi in this look. Styled-in stone embedded high-neck mini dress with shimmery eye makeup and nude lips. The beautiful dense curls rounded her appearance.

4) Bangs

Nora Fatehi exudes gorgeousness in a furry sequin bodycon dress. She looked cute and charming with the bangs hairstyle on a high ponytail. In addition, her beautiful smile added to her stunning appearance.

Which hairstyle of Nora Fatehi did you like?