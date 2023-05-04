Bolly Buzz: Kriti Sanon's many happy moods and expressions, Nora Fatehi sizzles with incredible singing performance

Check out how Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi are impressing one and all in this latest article. While Kriti Sanon is making her fans happy with this adorable reel, Nora Fatehi impresses with her amazing singing skills

Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi are two of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them have been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry for many years and well, we have simply loved their success quotient to a great extent. Both these actresses are immensely hardworking in their respective lives and well, that’s why, a lot of credit for the success that they have received today goes to their hard work, grit and determination. While Kriti Sanon has been a leading A-lister actress in the Indian entertainment industry for many years, Nora Fatehi, on the other hand has been a stunning actress, dancer, singer and pop icon.

Check out the latest that’s currently happening in the lives of Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi:

Both Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi are immensely active on social media and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from their end melts hearts of their fans and goes viral in the true and genuine sense of the term. Although their latest social media content isn’t visible to us as of now, we have two different videos. A video of Kriti Sanon is going viral on internet where she’s seen slaying with her expressions. On the other hand, for all those who never had an idea about Nora Fatehi’s singing skills, we have a special video for you. See below folks –

Work Front:

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Adipurush movie alongside Prabhas and Sunny Singh. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com