Get Inspired by your favorite Bollywood Celebs this Easter Sunday! Dress up for the occasion with our handpicked outfit ideas that will make you look like a star.

Easter is almost here! So style your Easter Sunday look with chic white outfits that exude freshness and sophistication. A white satin dress or a polka-dot outfit can create a timeless ensemble. Add delicate accessories and pastel accents to seal the look to perfection.

1) Kriti Sanon

Flaunt your hourglass figure in a halter neckline bodycon dress with fringy details around the edges, giving you a stylish appearance. The thigh-high boots look stylish, while minimal makeup creates mesmerizing allure, making it perfect for Easter.

2) Kiara Advani

A corset dress can never go wrong, just like Kiara spreading her charm in a strapless corset midi dress. She ditched accessories to highlight her outfit, while the open hairstyle created a wow moment.

3) Katrina Kaif

A floral-printed white dress can make you the center of attraction this Easter Sunday, just like Katrina. This shirt dress with minimal makeup looks mesmerizing. It is simple yet attractive enough to make you look wow.

4) Priyanka Chopra

Revive the retro trend in polka dots, showcasing your charm in colorful polka dots on a white flower maxi dress. With a trendy hairstyle and makeup, you can be a show stealer this Easter Sunday and make people fans of your style.

5) Alia Bhatt

For those who love class, opt for this chic white mini dress paired with a matching blazer, giving you an attractive charm. The golden accessories create a statement touch, making it a good choice for the festival.