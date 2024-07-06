Bollywood Fashion Weekend: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt To Kiara Advani- Divas Rock In Traditional Outfits

Recently, Bollywood divas made heads turn with their weekend fashion as they graced their look in dazzling trendy traditional outfits for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Sangeet ceremony last night in town, from Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani.

1) Deepika Padukone’s Purple Saree Look

Mom-to-be Deepika graced her look in a beautiful purple saree with zardosi work and a matching low-neckline blouse. Her appearance was complemented by a white choker necklace, long earrings, a clean bun hairstyle, bold black eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and nude lips. The actress won hearts with her fashion throughout the photos, flaunting her baby bump.

2) Alia Bhatt’s Black Lehenga Charm

From the shelves of Faraz Manan, Alia picked the masterpiece black velvet lehenga. The outfit has a slip-strap blouse paired with a tailored lehenga skirt, giving her a wow appearance. While wearing the matching dupatta, she rocks her vibe. With the huge earrings and short hairstyle, Alia grabs our attention.

3) Rakul Preet Singh’s Beaded Dress

Rakul nailed her traditional look in a neutral shade. She wore a beige pastel lehenga set, including a butterfly-neckline blouse with crisscross sleeves, an intricately designed lehenga skirt, and an organza dupatta.

4) Nora Fatehi’s Feathery Look

Unlike others, Nora graced her look in a traditional outfit for her new photoshoot. The actress wore a peach floral printed full-sleeve top with feathery details. She paired her look with an embroidered pastel lehenga skirt. With her princess-like makeup, she looked oh-so-wow.

5) Khushi Kapoor’s Glittery Saree Glam

In popping pink, Khushi steals attention wearing a glittery sequin saree teamed with an off-shoulder intricately embellished blouse. With her smokey eyes, shiny makeup, clean hairstyle, and masterpiece diamond necklace set, the young actress looks spectacular.

6) Nayanthara’s Simplicity In Floral Saree

Like Nora Fatehi, the South diva Nayanthara was also not part of Anant and Radhika’s Sangeet. The actress candidly got some pictures clicked, embracing her beauty in a simple white sheer saree with floral prints all over. She pairs her look with a sleeveless blouse and her minimal wins hearts.

7) Triptii Dimri’s Western Vibe

Triptii ditched the traditional ensemble for this weekend’s fashion show and opted for a darling golden metallic mini dress. The strapless pattern, cut-out on the curves, and low hemline make her look oh-so-breathtaking. With the sparkling makeup, she looks too good.

8) Manushi Chhillar Dazzling In Colourful Lehenga

Showcasing her desi charm, Manushi wore a multi-color lehenga set, including a low-neckline blouse, a ghera skirt, and a beautiful dupatta. She complemented her look with a choker necklace and earrings.

9) Kiara Advani’s Indo-western Look

Redefining the lehenga trend, Kiara graced her look in an Indo-Western ensemble. The pastel sheer corset blouse paired with a high-waisted skirt embellished with intricate details and minute work creates a mesmerizing view. The dupatta rolled around her waist and shoulder adds a royal touch.