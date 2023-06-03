Box Office Update: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opens at 5.5 crores on day 1

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan‘s latest film, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” made a promising debut at the box office on Friday. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie reportedly enjoyed a strong opening thanks to its pocket-friendly ticket prices and enticing buy-one-get-one offers available at several theaters.

The film managed to rake in an impressive ₹5.49 crore on its opening day, as mentioned in reports by Hindustan Times, and industry insiders anticipate further growth over the weekend. With optimistic prospects, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” seems poised to captivate audiences and potentially achieve greater success in the coming days.

Taran Adarsh drops in details on Twitter

Sharing the details on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke takes off on Day 1… Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted [below] ₹ 2 cr start… Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push… Fri ₹ 5.49 cr. #India biz.” And added, “The national chains contributed a healthy ₹ 3.35 cr on Day 1… #PVR: 1.54 cr #INOX: 1.11 cr #Cinepolis: 70 lacs. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is expected to maintain the momentum on Sat and Sun… The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sun night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend. #ZHZB.”

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

“Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” takes place in the vibrant city of Indore, centering its narrative around a middle-class couple. Joining the lead pair, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, are accomplished actors Rakesh Bedi and Inaamulhaq. Adding to the film’s allure, the pre-released songs have received high praise and adoration from the audience. The resonating melodies have struck a chord with listeners, further building anticipation for the overall cinematic experience.