Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan are influential personalities in the entertainment industry, each leaving a distinct mark in their respective fields. Peeking into the breakfast-to-lunch meals of Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan offers a delicious glimpse into their culinary preferences and lifestyles. Let’s explore the mouthwatering meals these celebrities enjoy throughout the day:

Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill And Gauri Khan’s Meal Appearance-

Tara Sutaria

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted pictures of delicious seafood. She captured a delicious, fresh Irish rock oyster full plate with chili flakes, Sauces, and lemons. She captioned her post, “Like tasting the ocean, the freshest, best Irish rock oysters.”

The second picture features a parsley garlic butter Escargot, which is made of Helix snails cooked in garlic butter gravy.

Breakfast to Lunch: Peek into Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan's Mouthwatering Meals Throughout the Day! 896904

Breakfast to Lunch: Peek into Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan's Mouthwatering Meals Throughout the Day! 896905

Shehnaaz Gill

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared a picture of her cheat breakfast plate. The plate contains Waffles with chocolate liquid poured and garnished with almonds. And she captioned her post, “Breakfast this morning included a little bit of cheating! And a red red heart emoji. In the second picture, she shared a beautiful view from the dining area, which includes the sun, blue sky, and beautiful sea.

Breakfast to Lunch: Peek into Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan's Mouthwatering Meals Throughout the Day! 896907

Breakfast to Lunch: Peek into Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan's Mouthwatering Meals Throughout the Day! 896908

Gauri Khan

The diva shared a picture of herself sitting in the dining area, which she designed. In the photo, the actress is seen having lunch with sushi, momos, a fried rice bowl, and others and opted for a candid pose.

Breakfast to Lunch: Peek into Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan's Mouthwatering Meals Throughout the Day! 896903

From wholesome breakfasts to sophisticated lunches, Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan’s mouthwatering meals reflect their tastes, lifestyles, and culinary preferences.