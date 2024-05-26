Breakfast to Lunch: Peek into Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan’s Mouthwatering Meals Throughout the Day!

Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan are influential personalities in the entertainment industry, each leaving a distinct mark in their respective fields. Peeking into the breakfast-to-lunch meals of Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan offers a delicious glimpse into their culinary preferences and lifestyles. Let’s explore the mouthwatering meals these celebrities enjoy throughout the day:

Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill And Gauri Khan’s Meal Appearance-

Tara Sutaria

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress posted pictures of delicious seafood. She captured a delicious, fresh Irish rock oyster full plate with chili flakes, Sauces, and lemons. She captioned her post, “Like tasting the ocean, the freshest, best Irish rock oysters.”

The second picture features a parsley garlic butter Escargot, which is made of Helix snails cooked in garlic butter gravy.

Shehnaaz Gill

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared a picture of her cheat breakfast plate. The plate contains Waffles with chocolate liquid poured and garnished with almonds. And she captioned her post, “Breakfast this morning included a little bit of cheating! And a red red heart emoji. In the second picture, she shared a beautiful view from the dining area, which includes the sun, blue sky, and beautiful sea.

Gauri Khan

The diva shared a picture of herself sitting in the dining area, which she designed. In the photo, the actress is seen having lunch with sushi, momos, a fried rice bowl, and others and opted for a candid pose.

From wholesome breakfasts to sophisticated lunches, Tara Sutaria, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauri Khan’s mouthwatering meals reflect their tastes, lifestyles, and culinary preferences.