Build your silk saree quotient like Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur & Ananya Panday

Think of Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur, and Ananya Panday, and you can't help but envision them strutting their stuff in silk sarees that make the fashion world go "Wowza!"

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Oct,2023 09:30:11
  • Highlights:
  • Bollywood Silk Saree Trends: Explore Bollywood’s silk saree styles.
  • Katrina’s Pink Elegance: Get Katrina’s look – pink silk saree, sleeveless blouse, chaandbali earrings.
  • Mrunal’s Timeless Charm: Emulate Mrunal with pastel saree, golden choker, jhumka earrings.
  • Ananya’s Modern Chic: Copy Ananya – teal saree, deep-neck blouse, contrasting jewelry.

Silk sarees, the fabulous fluttery fabrics that turn mere mortals into glamorous goddesses! Think of Katrina Kaif, Mrunal Thakur, and Ananya Panday, and you can’t help but envision them strutting their stuff in silk sarees that make the fashion world go “Wowza!” These Bollywood bombshells have taken the six yards of silk and turned them into their own personal runway, and guess what? We’re about to spill the beans on how they do it, with all the sass and style you could ever imagine! So, grab your popcorn (or should we say, silk popcorn?) and let’s embark on a fun-filled, silk saree adventure with these leading ladies!

Katrina Kaif’s Pretty in Pink

Katrina Kaif’s bold statement in a vibrant pink Raw Mango silk saree is a lesson in sophistication. To recreate her look, choose a silk saree in a striking hue with a thick gold border. Ditch the contrasting blouse and opt for a sleeveless silk blouse in the same color. Don’t forget the gold chaandbali-style earrings to add that regal touch. Achieve a fresh, dewy complexion, and complete your look with a small bindi and cascading, open, blow-dried locks for that quintessential Katrina charm.

Mrunal Thakur’s Elegance Personified

Mrunal Thakur’s silk saree from Kankatala exudes timeless elegance. To channel her style, select a pastel-colored silk saree with intricate gold zari work and patti borders. Pair it with a simple blouse in a matching shade. Accessorize with a stunning golden choker necklace, jhumka earrings, and a bracelet. Create a minimal makeup look with smoky kohl-rimmed eyes and glossy lip tint. Don’t forget the tiny bindi to capture Mrunal’s grace effortlessly.

Ananya Panday’s Teal Temptation

Ananya Panday’s teal Banarasi silk saree is all about contemporary chic. To replicate her look, opt for a teal silk saree with a broad patti border. Drape it gracefully with neatly pleated front pleats and an elegantly placed pallu. Pair it with a matching cropped blouse featuring a deep neckline. Add contrasting jewelry, like a gold-plated choker necklace adorned with rubies, matching earrings, and a delicate bracelet. Achieve a makeup look with subtle eyeshadow, a berry-toned lip shade, and winged eyeliner. Finish off with a sleek updo for that modern yet traditional Ananya vibe.

Unleash Your Inner Bollywood Diva

Now that you’ve got the inside scoop on these Bollywood-inspired saree looks, it’s time to unleash your inner diva and recreate these iconic styles. Whether you choose to go bold and pink like Katrina, elegant and timeless like Mrunal, or contemporary chic like Ananya, remember to add your unique flair to make the look your own. With a touch of glamour and a dash of confidence, you’ll be turning heads and setting trends wherever you go!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

