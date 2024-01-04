Casual Wardrobe Essentials: Malavika Mohanan’s picks are block print cap, skinny jeans and more

Wondering how to slay the casual fashion game? Well, take a cue from the style diaries of the fabulous Malavika Mohanan, who recently brought the Pink City vibes straight to her Instagram feed, turning it into a virtual fashion extravaganza.

Malavika, chose the city’s color code and decided to vibe within, spicing up her ensemble with the lively shades of pink. Now, brace yourself for the style magic – she rocked a chic white top paired effortlessly with denim jeans. It’s the kind of combo that makes you go, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

Hold on to your hats—literally! The pièce de résistance of this fashion adventure is her stunning block-printed pink cap. It’s not just an accessory; it’s a vibe, a mood, a whole Pink City experience on her head. Feel that FOMO kicking in?

Check out photos:

And what’s a glam trip without the perfect shades? Malavika, being the style maven she is, threw on some seriously cool black sunglasses, shielding her eyes from the dazzling vibes of Jaipur. It’s like she’s saying, “Casual glam is not just an outfit; it’s a lifestyle, darling.”

So, join the fun and take a cue from Malavika Mohanan’s playbook – because who says fashion can’t be interactive and fabulous? Swipe right on those pink vibes and black shades, and you’re ready to slay any city, one glam step at a time!