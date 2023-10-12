Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of 8-minute long single shot war sequence

Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of Bollywood, has been making headlines once again, and this time it’s not just for his charming looks or infectious smile. The actor, known for his versatile roles in the film industry, is currently gearing up for an exciting project that promises to take his career to new heights.

Kartik recently offered fans a sneak peek into the world of ‘Chandu Champion,’ a sports-drama directed by none other than the acclaimed Kabir Khan. He shot an astonishing 8-minute-long single-shot war sequence. The location chosen for this grand cinematic feat was none other than the breathtaking Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir at a staggering altitude of 9000 feet above sea level.

Kartik took to Instagram to share a glimpse of this momentous occasion. In his post, he expressed the challenges, the spectacular nature, and the difficulty of the single-shot sequence. As he captioned his Instagram post, “This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular, and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you @kabirkhankk sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime. #ChanduChampion 🇮🇳 #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson.”

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir’s first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, who won the 50 metres freestyle swimming competition at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany. The project, billed as “the true story of a man who refused to surrender”, has started on a good note with Petkar and his family liking the actor’s first look.