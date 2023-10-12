Movies | Celebrities

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of 8-minute long single shot war sequence

Kartik Aaryan shot an astonishing 8-minute-long single-shot war sequence. The location chosen for this grand cinematic feat was none other than the breathtaking Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir at a staggering altitude of 9000 feet above sea level.

Author: IWMBuzz
12 Oct,2023 14:30:51
Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of 8-minute long single shot war sequence 860675

Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of Bollywood, has been making headlines once again, and this time it’s not just for his charming looks or infectious smile. The actor, known for his versatile roles in the film industry, is currently gearing up for an exciting project that promises to take his career to new heights.

Kartik recently offered fans a sneak peek into the world of ‘Chandu Champion,’ a sports-drama directed by none other than the acclaimed Kabir Khan. He shot an astonishing 8-minute-long single-shot war sequence. The location chosen for this grand cinematic feat was none other than the breathtaking Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir at a staggering altitude of 9000 feet above sea level.

Kartik took to Instagram to share a glimpse of this momentous occasion. In his post, he expressed the challenges, the spectacular nature, and the difficulty of the single-shot sequence. As he captioned his Instagram post, “This 8 minutes long single-shot war scene turned out to be the most challenging, spectacular, and yes, difficult but also the most memorable shot of my acting career. Thank you @kabirkhankk sir for giving me a memory to cherish for a lifetime. #ChanduChampion 🇮🇳 #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson.”

Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan shares glimpse of 8-minute long single shot war sequence 860674

The film will mark Kartik and Kabir’s first association and the second one with Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, who won the 50 metres freestyle swimming competition at the 1972 Summer Paralympics in Heidelberg, Germany. The project, billed as “the true story of a man who refused to surrender”, has started on a good note with Petkar and his family liking the actor’s first look.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

“Hat-trick,” Kaartik Aaryan goes on ‘goal’ spree during football match, Checkout video 859869
“Hat-trick,” Kartik Aaryan goes on ‘goal’ spree during football match, Checkout video
Working with Kartik Aaryan is a dream come true: Heer Achhra 859829
Working with Kartik Aaryan is a dream come true: Heer Achhra
Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up 'Chandu Champion' Kashmir Schedule Dipping In Icey Water 856919
Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up ‘Chandu Champion’ Kashmir Schedule Dipping In Icey Water
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan 854741
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Star-studded Gadar 2 Success Bash 848322
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday To Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: Star-studded Gadar 2 Success Bash
Kartik Aaryan's Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award! 848204
Kartik Aaryan’s Sattu wins hearts, actor wins Man of the Year award!

Latest Stories

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets an ‘immunity boost’ at hospital amidst myositis battle [Viral Photos] 860697
Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets an ‘immunity boost’ at hospital amidst myositis battle [Viral Photos]
[Photos] Shehnaaz Gill adds royal glory in red brocade jumpsuit design by Tarun Tahiliani 860690
[Photos] Shehnaaz Gill adds royal glory in red brocade jumpsuit design by Tarun Tahiliani
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini questions Aradhana about her feelings for Reyansh 860692
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini questions Aradhana about her feelings for Reyansh
[Photos] Alaya F Turns Showstopper In Sparkling Bralette & Sheer Pants At Lakme Fashion Week 2023 860684
[Photos] Alaya F Turns Showstopper In Sparkling Bralette & Sheer Pants At Lakme Fashion Week 2023
Kurtis For Women: Your brunch date style guide by Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary 860663
Kurtis For Women: Your brunch date style guide by Anupama Parameswaran, Srinidhi Shetty & Meenakshi Chaudhary
Half Love Half Arranged Review: Maanvi Gagroo & Karan Wahi shine in this binge-worthy rom-com 860672
Half Love Half Arranged Review: Maanvi Gagroo & Karan Wahi shine in this binge-worthy rom-com
Read Latest News