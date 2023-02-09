Kartik Aaryan is one of the most admired and loved young actors and performing artistes that we all currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The man is currently in red hot form for all the right reasons and well, given the kind of success quotient and popularity that he’s received in the last 3-5 years, everything quite literally seems to be very hunky-dory and smooth for him for all the good reasons. He is extremely popular and without any element of doubt, his fandom is something that’s constantly growing in the industry and for all the good reasons. Over the years, his social media game has enhanced and gotten better to a great extent as well and well, that’s what we truly love the most about him, don’t we?

Well, right now, the actor is slowly and steadily gearing up for the release of his next movie ‘Shehzada’ with Kriti Sanon. For the unversed, this is Kartik Aaryan’s next big release with Kriti Sanon after Luka Chhupi and well, as expected, the happiness and excitement of the fans is at an all-time high in the true and genuine sense of the term. Shehzada is the official Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo and well, no wonder, expectations are certainly very high from them. Amidst all this, Kartik Aaryan is slowly and steadily giving a nice and fitting tribute to Salman Khan by coming up with a special version of ‘Character Dheela’ aka ‘Character Dheela 2’. Well, do you all wish to check it out and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational, right folks? Brilliant and supremely entertaining, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com