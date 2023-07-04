ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out: Akshara Singh Starrer 'Darling' Release Date

Akshara Singh is a talented actress in the Bhojpuri cinema. She is back to entertain the audience with her new film Darling. Check out the release date of the film

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Jul,2023 20:00:21
Akshara Singh is a heartthrob of Bhojpuri cinema. She also worked in Hindi Television and OTT platforms. With her performance, style, and personality, she has managed to impress her fans. And now the diva is all set to make her comeback with the new film Darling alongside Rahul Sharma and Amit Shukla. Let’s check out the release date of the film below.

Akshara Singh’s Darling Release Date

One of the producers of the film, Ratnakar Kumar, took to his Instagram and announced the release date of the film Darling and also mentioned all the key people involved in the project. Darling will hit theatres on 7th July 2023.

In the caption, he wrote, “DARLING – Movie Releasing At A Theater Near You On 7th July 2023 All Over Mumbai, Gujrat, Up & Bihar | Akshara Singh, Rahul Sharma, Amit Shukla | Bhojpuri Movie 2023
Watch Trailer :

Only On Worldwide Records Bhojpuri

MOVIE :- DARLING
PRODUCER :- PRADEEP K. SHARMA
BABA MOTION PICTURES PRIVATE LIMITED And RATNAKAR KUMAR Presents
STORY-MUSIC-DIRECTOR :- RAJNISH MISHRA
CO-PRODUCER :- ANITA SHARMA
STARRING :- Akshara Singh, Rahul Sharma, Shurusthi Pathak, Amit Shukla,
Sanjay Mahanand, Rohit Singh Matru, Sujan Singh. & Etc.
LYRICS :- RAJNISH MISHRA, PRAFUL TIWARI, SANTOSH UTPATI
DOP :- PRAMOD PANDEY
EDITOR :- KOMAL VERMA
ACTION :- DILIP YADAV
CHOREOGRAPHER :- KANU MUKHARJEE, SANJEEV SHARMA
ART :- VIJAY SHRIVASTAV
COSTUME :- KAVITA-SUNITA
POST PRODUCTION :- AUDIO LAB
PARSHWA :- MUSIC B.M.V
PROMO :- UMESH MISHRA
PRO :- RANJAN SINHA & RAMCHANDRA YADAV
STILLS :- ASHOK MEHTA
SPECIAL THANKS :- VARDAN SINGH
BANNER :- BABA MOTION PICTURES PRIVATE LIMITED
MUSIC ON :- WORLDWIDE RECORDS BHOJPURI.”

Are you excited for the upcoming release? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

