Check Out: Akshara Singh Starrer 'Darling' Release Date

Akshara Singh is a heartthrob of Bhojpuri cinema. She also worked in Hindi Television and OTT platforms. With her performance, style, and personality, she has managed to impress her fans. And now the diva is all set to make her comeback with the new film Darling alongside Rahul Sharma and Amit Shukla. Let’s check out the release date of the film below.

Akshara Singh’s Darling Release Date

One of the producers of the film, Ratnakar Kumar, took to his Instagram and announced the release date of the film Darling and also mentioned all the key people involved in the project. Darling will hit theatres on 7th July 2023.

In the caption, he wrote, “DARLING – Movie Releasing At A Theater Near You On 7th July 2023 All Over Mumbai, Gujrat, Up & Bihar | Akshara Singh, Rahul Sharma, Amit Shukla | Bhojpuri Movie 2023

Watch Trailer :

Only On Worldwide Records Bhojpuri

MOVIE :- DARLING

PRODUCER :- PRADEEP K. SHARMA

BABA MOTION PICTURES PRIVATE LIMITED And RATNAKAR KUMAR Presents

STORY-MUSIC-DIRECTOR :- RAJNISH MISHRA

CO-PRODUCER :- ANITA SHARMA

STARRING :- Akshara Singh, Rahul Sharma, Shurusthi Pathak, Amit Shukla,

Sanjay Mahanand, Rohit Singh Matru, Sujan Singh. & Etc.

LYRICS :- RAJNISH MISHRA, PRAFUL TIWARI, SANTOSH UTPATI

DOP :- PRAMOD PANDEY

EDITOR :- KOMAL VERMA

ACTION :- DILIP YADAV

CHOREOGRAPHER :- KANU MUKHARJEE, SANJEEV SHARMA

ART :- VIJAY SHRIVASTAV

COSTUME :- KAVITA-SUNITA

POST PRODUCTION :- AUDIO LAB

PARSHWA :- MUSIC B.M.V

PROMO :- UMESH MISHRA

PRO :- RANJAN SINHA & RAMCHANDRA YADAV

STILLS :- ASHOK MEHTA

SPECIAL THANKS :- VARDAN SINGH

BANNER :- BABA MOTION PICTURES PRIVATE LIMITED

MUSIC ON :- WORLDWIDE RECORDS BHOJPURI.”

Are you excited for the upcoming release? Please share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.