Check Out: Akshara Singh's Masti Partners

Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh rules over million of hearts with her gorgeousness. The diva has consistently captivated her fans and engaged them with her. She is a social media bug who wants to share every detail about her life with her fans. While sometimes, she likes to enjoy herself with her friends. Here find out her masti partners.

Akshara Singh’s Masti Partners.

The diva took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with her fun partners. She posed with her hairstylists and friend, Shekhar Singh and Kaniz Fatima. The actress posed with them like a squad standing in half circle. She donned a white top paired with whitewashed ripped denim and a tangerine shirt. At the same time, her open hairstyle and glasses added to her classy and aesthetic look. She captioned her post, “Fun on the run Maasti before the show.”

Akshara Singh has worked in many famous movies in Bhojpuri, like Pawan Raja, Dhadkan, Dilwala, Satya, Tabadala Sarkar Raj, Vivaah 2, Pratigya 2, and many others. In comparison, she rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss OTT’s first season. She has huge fandom of 5.7 million followers. Her regular share and update keep her fans engaged.

