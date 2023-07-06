ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out: Akshara Singh's Masti Partners

Akshara Singh is known for her performance in Bhojpuri cinema. In the last dump, she revealed her masti partner. Let's check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Jul,2023 21:00:08
Check Out: Akshara Singh's Masti Partners

Bhojpuri queen Akshara Singh rules over million of hearts with her gorgeousness. The diva has consistently captivated her fans and engaged them with her. She is a social media bug who wants to share every detail about her life with her fans. While sometimes, she likes to enjoy herself with her friends. Here find out her masti partners.

Akshara Singh’s Masti Partners.

The diva took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with her fun partners. She posed with her hairstylists and friend, Shekhar Singh and Kaniz Fatima. The actress posed with them like a squad standing in half circle. She donned a white top paired with whitewashed ripped denim and a tangerine shirt. At the same time, her open hairstyle and glasses added to her classy and aesthetic look. She captioned her post, “Fun on the run Maasti before the show.”

Check Out: Akshara Singh's Masti Partners 830646

Check Out: Akshara Singh's Masti Partners 830647

Akshara Singh has worked in many famous movies in Bhojpuri, like Pawan Raja, Dhadkan, Dilwala, Satya, Tabadala Sarkar Raj, Vivaah 2, Pratigya 2, and many others. In comparison, she rose to fame after appearing in Bigg Boss OTT’s first season. She has huge fandom of 5.7 million followers. Her regular share and update keep her fans engaged.

What’s your reaction to this masti squad of Akshara Singh? Please share your thoughts in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

