Check Out: Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Calls Herself Kareena Kapoor

Monalisa is a well-known Bhojpuri beauty who has graced television screens. Aside from that, she is a frequent social media user who engages in hilarious conversations, creates reels, and mimics viral posts. Monalisa, the Bhojpuri queen, never misses an opportunity to make her followers fall in love. Her most recent Instagram story features the actress sharing a picture of herself with her friend and calls herself the crew’s Kareena Kapoor. Take a look.

Monalisa’s Instagram Story Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram profile, the Bhojpuri Queen shared a picture of herself with her two friends. The actress looks hot in a black bodycon dress with a blue denim jacket. The black bodycon midi-length dress accentuates Monalisa’s curves and adds a touch of sophistication to her look. The square neckline adds a stylish twist, while the midi length adds an element of class and elegance. Paired with a blue denim full-sleeved jacket, it adds a casual and edgy vibe to the ensemble.

Monalisa’s Style Appearance-

For hair, she fashioned her look in a side-parted open hairstyle, adding to her appearance’s overall modern and chic vibe. Monalisa chose a bold and glamorous look for makeup, with black winged eyeliner and bold brown lip color to complement her confident attitude. Monalisa chose minimalist jewelry like silver rings and black high heels to complete her look. In the picture, she took a picture with her friends and posed stylishly with a stunning attitude. She calls herself Kareena Kapoor.

She captioned her Instagram story, “ISS CREW Ki Kareena Kapoor toh Mai he hu 😂.”

What is your reaction to Monalisa's look?