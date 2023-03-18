Rashmika Mandanna is a renowned actress in the South Indian film industry. She has also given the moniker of Countries crush by many media sites. Rashmika Mandanna’s fans were in for a treat lately when the actress had a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram and addressed some of the questions sent to her. One of the topics she was asked concerned her ideal future husband.

Rashmika Mandanna recently answered a question about her preferred type during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. “What should I have if I want to marry someone like you?” the user inquired of Rashmika. The actress responded to the question with a video, saying that the man she would marry in the future should be a kind person who is also low maintenance.

Rashmika Mandanna is a beauty, and her method of welcoming people and admirers is always loved. Every girl has a mental image of her ideal boyfriend. Every girl seeks someone who understands her and is kind and devoted to her. Rashmika Mandanna’s dream spouse, like every other girl’s, is someone who is caring, loyal and low maintenance.

We hope that Rashmika meets her ideal partner eventually and that she, too, has her fairy tale narrative with that person.