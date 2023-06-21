ADVERTISEMENT
Sonalee Kulkarni and Sonali Kulkarni are a skillful actress in the entertainment industry. Here's find out how the diva is celebrating yoga day; check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jun,2023 18:40:14
One of the most talented, gorgeous, and stunning artists in the industry, Sonalee Kulkarni and Sonali Kulkarni have won hearts regularly. Both the divas know to captivate their fans through glam and performance on screen. The actress is aging like fine wine. You may wonder what’s the secret behind it. Well, undoubtedly, it’s the result of yoga and exercise. And here’s how the diva is celebrating yoga day today.

Sonalee Kulkarni Yoga Day Celebration

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a reel video featuring several people practicing yoga. Sonalee is seen inspiring the people and instructing them to perform yoga. And in the caption, she said, “Celebrating #internationalyogaday with @amdocsindiaofficial @umadounde #sonaleekulkarni #yoga #yogaday.”

Sonali Kulkarni Yoga Day Celebration

On the other hand, Sonali Kulkarni shared a glimpse of her yoga time at home. In the shared pictures, she can be seen doing a headstand with her trainer’s help, and she did a backflip. This pose is also called Chakrasana it Kaman. She wished her fans “Happy International Yoga Day” on her way through her social media shares.

Check Out: Sonalee Kulkarni And Sonali Kulkarni Yoga Day Celebration 818360

Check Out: Sonalee Kulkarni And Sonali Kulkarni Yoga Day Celebration 818361

Sonalee Kulkarni and Sonali Kulkarni has a massive fan following on their account. Their regular updates, pictures, and videos keep their fans engaged with them. At the same time, their fans wait for their to post and entertain their audience.

