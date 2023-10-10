Movies | Celebrities

Check UNSEEN Pic Of Nick Jonas Hugging Priyanka Chopra During His Birthday Celebration

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's close moment was taken during Nick's birthday. Check this unseen picture here and enjoy their togetherness. Here they share another couple's goal!!

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Oct,2023 16:43:47
Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas are always strong when it comes to their love quotient!! You will always spot them being expressive in love!! As they say, there is no special occasion to tell your partner how much you love him/her. And this is the philosophy that Nick and Priyanka entertain. And when there is an occasion, of course, there is unlimited love on display!! Recently, Nick celebrated his 31st birthday, that is on 16 September, and Priyanka was there giving him a grand day, with a lot of memories. Now, after many days, of this celebration that the couple had, netizens saw a picture from the occasion, where Nick is embracing Priyanka closely. They were seen at a golf court, enjoying their togetherness. So here is a chance picture from Nick’s celebration which was put out by Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to wish her friend Stefan Johnson. To wish him well, she shared a picture from Nick’s birthday, in which she and Nick are seen posing together in the golf cart, along with their friends Stefan and Akari Kalai. Priyanka is seen seated on Nick’s lap while he holds her close in the adorable picture. The actress wore a black crop top with a matching pleated skirt, while Nick is seen in a white polo shirt paired with orange shorts. Priyanka is beaming with joy as she spends the day with her hubby. She is also seen wearing dark sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

Are you in love with this joyous togetherness of Nick and Priyanka? You can shower all the love on this power couple here.

Srividya Rajesh

