Classic Cool: Kriti Sanon Rocks Style Denim Looks With Confidence in Latest Photoshoot!

Kriti Sanon, the Queen of Hearts, continues to wow audiences with her daring fashion choices. The fashionista can effortlessly pull off any outfit, whether ethnic or Western. This time, she makes a surprise entrance for the latest photoshoot in denim looks we’ve never seen before. Her confidence is genuine and puts us in awe. Let’s look more at her amazing beauty.

Kriti Sanon’s Denim Fashion Appearance-

White Top and Blue Jeans

Kriti was photographed in casual attire. The outfit features a white, stylish, round-neckline, textured T-shirt tucked into flared dark blue denim pants. She looked stunning in her wonderful outfit, which gave her a really trendy appearance. The diva chose to wear very minimal makeup, with brown eyes, cheek contour, and matte lips, giving her face a glowing and gorgeous look. By leaving her hair open, she retained a modest yet appealing appearance.

Grey Shirt, Denim Jacket, and Jeans

The actress donned a grey collar, half-open button shirt, a light blue denim full-length jacket that gave her a gangsta vibe, and high-waisted blue flared denim pants that looked filmy. She completed her outfit with neat, straight hair and little makeup, including brown lips. This mix-and-match avatar is unique, and Kriti’s appearance is gorgeous.

Dark Blue Jacket and Shorts

The actress added her spin to the outfit to make it work. She opted for a dark blue collar and silver buttons featuring a full-sleeve crop jacket and teamed it with matching shorts. Keeping her look comfortable, she completed her look with side-parted wavy open tresses, minimal makeup with brown creamy lips, and white socks.

Which denim look do you like the most?