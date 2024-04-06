Movies | Celebrities

Rashmika Mandanna is a beautiful actress in the industry. This time, she shared a picture of herself while spending time with a coffee and a nature view. Take a look below.

The enchanting Rashmika Mandanna is a popular actress among fans. She owns millions of hearts with her grounded, effervescent, and humble nature. She earned a ‘National Crush’ because of her killing expressions in her South films. She frequently provides professional updates, such as photoshoots, movie promotions, and personal details. This time, she posted a photo of herself enjoying nature with a cup of coffee. Let us have a look.

Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Me Time’ Appearance-

The south diva shared a picture series of herself enjoying spending time alone on Instagram. In the pictures, she appears in an off-white little sheer outfit with a round neckline and a sleeved outfit, which suits her better. For hair, she opted for a casual style in a side-parted straight short hairstyle. She applied simple base makeup with peach matte lips, which made her face look bright. In the pictures, she sits and enjoys her scenic view and delicious coffee.

She captioned her post, “☀️ + ☕ = Happy Rashmika ❤️.”

On work front

Get ready for the much-anticipated ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule ‘, an upcoming Telugu-language action drama film. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, the movie stars the dynamic duo of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. It is set to release on August 15, 2024.

Did you like Rashmika’s ‘Me Time’ appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.