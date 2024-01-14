Congratulations! Monalisa celebrates 7 years of marriage with Vikrant Singh [Video]

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa recently celebrated a significant milestone in her marital journey as she marked seven years of togetherness with her husband, Vikrant Singh. The actress took to her social media to share a heartfelt video encapsulating the beautiful moments the couple has shared, capturing their journey through different phases of life and their travels across the globe.

In the shared video, Monalisa and Vikrant Singh can be seen cherishing moments of love, laughter, and companionship, reflecting the depth of their bond. The actress expressed her emotions in the caption, conveying a sense of longing and missing her husband, who seems to be away. Monalisa wrote, “Major Missing Happening 😌…. Why You So far 🥲🥲??? We Haven’t Met In The New Year Yet … Ab To Anniversary Bhi Aa Rahi Hai ❤️❤️❤️…. #7years #marriage #anniversary.”

The post not only highlights the enduring love between Monalisa and Vikrant Singh but also hints at the challenges of being apart during special moments. The actress’s candid expression of missing her husband and the anticipation of their upcoming anniversary resonates with the relatable emotions experienced by couples in long-distance relationships.

Check out the video here:

As Monalisa and Vikrant celebrate seven years of marital bliss, the shared video becomes a touching tribute to their journey, offering fans and followers a glimpse into the love and companionship that defines their relationship. The heartfelt post also garnered warm wishes and congratulations from well-wishers who admire the couple’s enduring bond.