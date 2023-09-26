Movies | Celebrities

Corporate Wardrobe: Co Ord sets to style like Rakul Preet Singh, Tamanna Bhatia and Pooja Hegde

Get the style guide from Rakul Preet Singh, Tamanna Bhatia, and Pooja Hegde to revamp your Co Ord sets

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 Sep,2023 04:30:14
Fashion inspiration often comes from the glitzy world of Bollywood, where stars like Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Tamanna Bhatia effortlessly set trends and turn heads. Coordinated wardrobe sets, or coord sets, have become a go-to choice for these fashion icons. In this fashion-forward journey, we’ll explore the art of styling monochrome coord sets inspired by these glamorous divas. From neon monochromatic sophistication to boss babe pastel pink and playful pink frills, get ready to infuse your wardrobe with Bollywood charm. So, let’s dive in and discover how to make a statement with these coordinated ensembles that are both chic and fun!

Monochrome Magic: Coordinating Your Wardrobe Like Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh knows how to turn heads in her neon monochrome coord pantsuit. This vibrant ensemble screams confidence and style. The blazer and pants, both drenched in the same electrifying hue, create a seamless look that’s perfect for various occasions. Whether it’s a power meeting or a classy dinner, this outfit is your go-to choice.

To nail Rakul’s look, keep it sleek and chic. Pair your monochrome coord set with a sleek silver chain to add a touch of elegance. Opt for a simple and sophisticated hairstyle, like a sleek hairdo, to keep the attention on your outfit. Minimal makeup is the key here, letting the monochrome brilliance take center stage. With this ensemble, you’re ready to make a fashionable statement anywhere you go.

Pretty in Pink: Channeling Pooja Hegde’s Boss Babe Vibes

Pooja Hegde effortlessly embodies the boss look in her pastel pink coord set. The baggy blazer adds an element of high fashion to this outfit, while the rose-draped bralette brings vibrance and personality to the ensemble. The pink trousers complete the boss babe look, making you feel like you can conquer the world.

To steal Pooja’s style, don’t forget to add a pair of white stilettos for that extra oomph. Achieve a sleek mid-parted hairbun for a sophisticated touch. Keep your eyebrows sleek, your eyes dewy, and your lips pink to match the color scheme. And let’s not forget the sparkle – a pair of diamond earrings is the perfect finishing touch for this glamorous look.

Frills and Thrills: Tamanna Bhatia’s Stylish Pink Coord Set

Tamanna Bhatia shows us how to embrace the world of frills with her stylish pink coord set. This ensemble exudes charm and playfulness. The frilled details add a touch of femininity, making it ideal for brunch with friends or a day out in the city.

To achieve Tamanna’s look, complement your outfit with wavy, long hair that adds a touch of whimsy. Keep your lips pink, your eyebrows sleek, and your eyes dewy to match the overall style. When it comes to accessories, simplicity is key – a pair of elegant ear studs is all you need to complete this adorable look.

So, there you have it – three fabulous ways to coordinate your wardrobe like these Bollywood beauties. Whether you’re aiming for neon monochrome sophistication, boss babe pastel pink, or playful pink frills, these fashion keywords and styling tips will help you turn heads and make a statement wherever you go. Remember, fashion is all about having fun and expressing yourself with confidence!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

