Couple Goals: Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Pose Chic In Designer Outfits, See Photos

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have always been the talk of the town with their chemistry not just in real life but also their prominence in the industry as a couple. And now they serve ‘couple’ goals as they pose chic in designer outfits. Let’s have a look below.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she and her husband received awards from Vogue India for their contribution to the fashion world. And the duo, yet again, serve ‘couple’ goals with their amazing fashion.

Sonam Kapoor wore a two-piece outfit from Giambattista Valli Official for the event. The off-shoulder pattern of the crop top accentuates her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders paired with a fitting waist followed by a puffy skirt, which looks super stunning. The rose pattern looks captivating.

On the other hand, Anand Ahuja made a classy appearance in a suit by Giorgio Armani. The outfit includes a black t-shirt paired with a striped scarf and a grey blazer with matching pants. The duo posed for the photo with a beautiful smile on their face.

However, expressing her gratitude and appreciation, the actress in her caption wrote, “The Joy of Fashion ! Thank you @vogueindia @condenastindia for the love and the awards for both of us. @anandahuja and I are so honoured. It was amazing being on the panel with the two brilliant ladies @anitadongre and @masabagupta who are truly #forcesoffashion. Hats off @rochelle.pinto for acknowledging the past ,celebrating the present and looking optimistically and idealistically towards the future. Thank you @giambattistavalliparis for making this for me. Love you.”

