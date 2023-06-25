ADVERTISEMENT
Cousin love! Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor reunite with a laughter in London

Sonam Kapoor and Janvhi Kapoor caught together all smiling in a picture, shared by Rhea Kapoor. The sisters are currently in London having their best reunion ever, and we are in absolute awe, check out below-

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 07:30:56
Bollywood stars Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor have reunited in London, and their infectious laughter is lighting up the city. The joyful moment was captured in a picture shared by renowned filmmaker Rhea Kapoor, showcasing the radiant smiles of the Kapoor sisters. Currently enjoying their much-awaited reunion, Sonam and Janhvi are creating unforgettable memories in the vibrant British capital. Fans and followers couldn’t help but be in awe of their close bond, as they eagerly followed the updates shared by Rhea on social media.

Rhea Kapoor shares the candid moment on Instagram

In the hearty display of laughter and joy, we can see the two Kapoor sisters, Sonam and Janhvi all smiling together. Sonam can be seen in her bright orange deep plunging neck ensemble, that featured balloon statement sleeves. She completed the look with her long hair and bold makeup. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen all gorgeous in her scooped neck white body-skimming top that she teamed with minimal makeup and sleek straight hair.

Sonam currently lives in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and son. The actress is known for her high-end fashion sense, and has always been on the headlines with her choices when it comes to fashion. Janhvi on the other hand is making a mark in the industry with her good work, ever since she debuted with the movie Dhadak.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

