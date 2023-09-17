Movies | Celebrities

“Cross my heart…and hope to die,” Anupama Parameswaran drops cryptic post

Anupama Parameswaran keeps fans guessing with a cryptic post and her alluring "darkside" mood, while her acting career shines as brightly as ever, from "Premam" to "Sathamanam Bhavati."

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Sep,2023 12:30:46
Anupama Parameswaran, the South Indian sensation, knows how to keep her fans guessing! In a recent cryptic post that had everyone on the edge of their seats, she dropped a hint with the classic phrase, “Cross my heart…and hope to die.” But before we all jump to conclusions, let’s dive into Anupama’s mood as she listens to the catchy tune, “La-da-da-di-da.”

With her heart on the line and hope in her eyes, Anupama seems to be inviting us into her own little world of mystery and intrigue. The lyrics of the song speak volumes: “Cross my heart and hope to die, welcome to my darkside.” Is she about to reveal something that’s been hidden in the shadows? We can’t help but wonder!

But as we ponder the enigmatic post, let’s not forget to appreciate Anupama’s stunning style. In her selfies, she exudes confidence, boldly showcasing her minimal yet striking makeup look. And those gorgeous curls? They frame her face like a work of art, making her look like an absolute doll.

Anupama Parameswaran is no stranger to the world of cinema. With a career that’s as vibrant as her personality, she has graced the silver screen with her talent and charm. From her debut in the Malayalam film “Premam,” where she captured hearts with her innocence, to her notable performances in movies like “Sathamanam Bhavati” and “Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi,” Anupama has established herself as one of the industry’s brightest stars. Her acting prowess, combined with her ever-evolving style, has made her a favorite among fans and critics alike.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

